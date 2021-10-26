Medikal granted GHS100,000 bail, faces court on November 9

Popular Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Samuel Frimpong, widely known as Medikal has been granted bail by a court in Accra after spending five days in remand.

The ‘omo ada’ Hitmaker was arrested last week for brandishing a gun in a video that went viral on social media.

On October 22, 2021, a Circuit Court judge in Accra put Medikal on five days remand at the Ankaful prison.

Medikal has today been given a GHS100,000 bail with one surety by a court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Essandoh.

The case has been adjourned to November 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, controversial award-winning Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale has also been granted GHS100,000 bail after spending seven days in prison custody.

He was arrested for faking his gunshot attack.

All three accomplices of Shatta Wale, [Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Shatta’s personal assistance, Eric Vanetor, a graphic designer and Iddrisu Yussif, a beautician] have also been granted GHS100,000 bail each.