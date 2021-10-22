ModernGhana logo
22.10.2021

Akufo-Addo to launch ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ in Accra today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Akufo-Addo to launch ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ in Accra today
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, Friday, October 22, 2021, launch an operation that will charge Ghanaians to promote cleanliness.

The initiative dubbed “Operation Clean Your Frontage” is being launched under the auspices of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.

Ahead of the launch scheduled to take place at Independence Square in Accra, the President has already commenced a tour of the Region to have first-hand knowledge on ongoing projects being undertaken by his government.

The main aim of ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ is to see to the enforcement of good hygiene practice by insisting on the adherence to cleanliness in various homes.

Through the operation, some 3000 city response team members are expected to be trained to help bring sanity and sanitation to the streets of Accra.

The operation is in line with the ambition of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make Accra the cleanest city in West Africa.

After the launch, every Ghanaian household must at all times ensure their frontage is clean.

