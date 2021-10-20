2022 Composite Budget public hearing held for three MMDAs

Hon. Samuel Adjei Sowah, the MCE for Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly

Listen to article

The Greater Accra Regional public hearing on the 2022 composite budget for three Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies (MMDAs) has taken place in Accra with a call on the Assemblies to desist from piling a tall list of activities in their outlooks for the following year.

The three Assemblies that presented their 2022 budgets were the host, Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Ayawaso North and East Municipalities.

Mr Ebo Amoah, the Head of the Ministry of Finance's Fiscal Decentralisation Unit, even though impressed with the budget presentations of the three MMDAs, raised concern on the tall list of their outlooks.

He cautioned them to desist from earmarking many projects that end up stalling. He asked them to complete existing projects before they enroll new ones.

Mr. Ebo Amoah who led the Finance Ministry's technical team said he was also impressed with the way the Assemblies followed the guidelines and procedures provided to them and was hopeful they will do the necessary corrections that need to be done.

In his welcome address, the host Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawaih of the Korle Klottey Municipality described the occasion as an annual ritual that affords them the opportunity to pause and take stock of their gains, examine their challenges and take necessary steps to prioritize their needs so as to utilise the limited resources.

He was privileged that his Assembly was able to play host to its two sister Assemblies to the hearing, which is the second of its kind in the 2020-2025 Greater Accra Regional Public Budget Hearing.

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly's political head was hopeful the exercise would yield the anticipated results which among other things has to do with their achievements and challenges over the year under review and what they as MMDAs intend to do in the year 2022.

The exercise, according to Nii Adjei Tawiah will also afford them the opportunity to compare notes and receive guidance from the technical teams from the Ministries of Finance and the Local Government respectively in terms of ensuring that their budgets and activities conform to the national guidelines and development agenda of the government.

All the three Assemblies mentioned sanitation and waste disposal as well as property rates as their key challenges in the discharge of their duties.

The Korle Klottey Assembly has plans in place to start taking property rates from all public institutions such as the Ministries starting from next year.

The MCE warned that failure by the Ministries and other public institutions to comply with the new directives by the Assembly will result in law suit.

"We need money to run an effective and efficient local governance service in our bid to make the Regional Minister's 'Make Accra Work Again' campaign successful," he stated.