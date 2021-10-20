Arabic Instructors chase YEA for unpaid allowances

Arabic instructors engaged by the government have been chasing the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) for their allowances.

The instructors who have been working in various Muslims Communities around the country, have gone for months now without their allowances being paid and, there are suspicions that the YEA has channeled their allowances into different areas.

Coming days and weeks would see the instructors embarrassing the government as they are prepared to demonstrate to force the YEA to pay them.

The charged-instructors argue that although they have made several enquiries at the YEA about their allowances, the Mr. Justin Frimpong Kodua-led outfit is not telling them anything.

According to them, checks at the Zongo Development Fund have revealed that indeed funds for the payments of their allowances have been released to YEA.

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration in 2018, engaged the services of some 3,000 Arabic teachers to boost teaching and learning among Muslims, especially the youth.

The move was part of the government’s agenda to help Muslims to take advantage of Free Senior High (Free SHS), to ensure the education of their children, especially the Muslim Girl.

According to the aggrieved instructors, they have been calm because they did not want to embarrass the government. But it is becoming clear that the YEA was taking them for granted.