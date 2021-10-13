ModernGhana logo
E/R: Over 1,000 motorbikes supplied to assemblymembers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development has presented 1,000 motorbikes to Assembly members in Eastern Region.

The bikes which are 1,248 in total are being given by government to assemblymembers to help them carry out their duties at the local level.

With an arrangement with JSA Logistics Ghana Limited, the firm is in charge of supplying the motorbike.

Although assemblymembers had hoped the delivery would come sooner, there was a slight delay.

Finally, the motorbikes have been supplied to make the work of the 33 Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Eastern Region efficient.

Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong who is the Eastern Regional Minister upon receiving the motorbikes on behalf of the Local Government Ministry charged all assemblymembers in the region to ensure they are put to good use.

On his part, the Dean of Presiding Members in the Eastern Region, Michael Ahwireng expressed appreciation to the government and gave the assurance that assemblymembers will use the bikes for the intended purpose to foster development in the areas where they work.

