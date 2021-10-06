ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.10.2021 Regional News

President nominees for Pusiga and Bawku municipal confirmed

President nominees for Pusiga and Bawku municipal confirmed
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The President nominees for Pusiga and Bawku Municipal in the Upper East Region have been confirmed by Assembly members in their respective districts.

At Pusiga District, out of the 22 Assembly members made up of 15 elected and 7 government appointees, Abdullai Zubeiru had 15 YES votes against 7 NO votes.

His votes representing 68.18% confirmed him for his second term in office.

Abdullai Zubeiru was renominated by the President after serving his first four-year mandate.

The confirmation of the retained DCE was attended by almost all the subchiefs, opinion leaders, government officials, political leaders, heads of departments, the security agencies including the ruler of the area and vice president of the Kusaug Traditional Council, Naba Ibrahim Aguuri.

Abdulai Zubeiru, in a victory speech, expressed joy over his confirmation.

He thanked the President for reposing confidence in him.

He commended the assembly members for confirming his nomination and assured them of his support to develop the district.

Abdulai Zubeiru further assured the people of Pusiga of his commitment to work harder to address the development challenges in the district.

At Bawku municipal, there were crowds all over the premises of the assembly to catch glimpse of the confirmation of the President's nominee Amadu Hamza.

Out of the 29 Assemblymembers, he had 28 YES votes against 1 NO vote representing 97%.

After the confirmation, Hon. Amadu Hamza used the occasion to thank the President, Assembly Members, his predecessor Hon Hajia Hawa Nincheema, all party officials for their contribution towards his confirmation.

According to him, his priority as the MCE is to address the poor road network in the municipality as well as other developmental challenges.

Hon. Hamza, immediately after his confirmation paid a courtesy call on Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Paramount Chief of the Kusaug Traditional and President of Kusaug Traditional Council at his palace to thank him for his endorsement and also seek his blessings.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: DCE nominee gets 91% confirmation
06.10.2021 | Regional News
North East: Help me end illegal mining at Nanguma before it escalates — Lands Minister to chiefs
06.10.2021 | Regional News
West Gonja: Abu Jinapor to commission shea nut project at Busunu
05.10.2021 | Regional News
MMDAs poised for 2022-2025 budget preparation after guidelines training
01.10.2021 | Regional News
A/R: Adansi North confirms Eric Kwaku Kusi as DCE
29.09.2021 | Regional News
U/E/R: NEDCO declare war against illegal connections, power theft
29.09.2021 | Regional News
U/E/R: Youth urge to learn digital skills to create jobs and employment opportunities
29.09.2021 | Regional News
Atwima Mponua Assembly confirms Isaac Kofi Marfo as DCE
29.09.2021 | Regional News
Agenda 111: Akatsi South MCE hands over site to contractors to begin work
29.09.2021 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line