ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.10.2021 Social News

Oti Region: Rainstorm renders 15 homeless at Kadjebi

Oti Region: Rainstorm renders 15 homeless at Kadjebi
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A violent rainstorm has blown off the roof of some dwellings at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Madam Beatrice Yevuyibor, the head of the family, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said they had never experienced such a rainstorm since their 40 years stay there.

The 15 displaced people include; 12 children and three adults who had their belongings soaked by the rain.

Madam Yevuyibor, who is a widower, said they were currently staying with a relative who offered them a temporary structure.

The dejected mother of five said she developed BP as result of the incident because she had no one to help her.

Madam Yevuyibor, 70 thus, appealed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists to assist her to re-roof the structure.

Mr Joseph Nana Oboako, the Kadjebi District Director of Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed the incident and said a situational report would be sent to the Oti Regional Office of NADMO for support.

Mr Oboako also advised inhabitants of the district to vacate dilapidated buildings marked to avoid preventable disasters since prevention pays.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Buffer Stock Company CEO honoured by Savannah Region NPP leadership
04.10.2021 | Social News
Dagbon Union UK holds get-together in London
04.10.2021 | Social News
#BBCAfricaEye: Sons of Mocimboa, Mozambique’s Terrorism Crisis
04.10.2021 | Social News
A/R: Santasi-Apire residents protesting over deplorable roads clash with police
04.10.2021 | Social News
13 die, 11 others injured in accident at Ohene Nkwanta near Konongo
04.10.2021 | Social News
JUSAG gives government two weeks ultimatum to implement salary review
04.10.2021 | Social News
Kaaka’s family to respond officially to Ejura committee’s report today
04.10.2021 | Social News
Woman arrested for allegedly beheading husband at Eastern Region
04.10.2021 | Social News
Outgoing Fanteakwa South DCE commends X L Trust Aid for donation of school informs, sandals to schools
04.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line