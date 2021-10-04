Obuasi East District Assembly cuts sod for 20- Seater toilet at CKC SHS

The Obuasi East District Assembly has cut sod for the construction of a 20-seater water closet toilet facility with a mechanised borehole at Christ the King Senior High School, the only public Senior High School in the district.

The project is expected to be completed in four (4) months.

Hon Jeff Kwadwo Adjei Oware, the Presiding Member for the Obuasi East District Assembly together with Mr. Kwabena Owusu Nketiah the District Director of Education cut the sod on behalf of the District Chief Executive, Hon Faustina Amissah and Member of Parliament for the area, Hon Patrick Boakye Yiadom.

The Presiding Member explained that the project was in response to a petition by the authorities of the school to the Assembly to fix the deplorable state of sanitation situation in the school.

He said the project is in line with the agenda of the Government to improve sanitation in the country by heavily investing in education. " We have witnessed the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School by the President. Government is also adding on to existing facilities in various Senior High Schools in the country."

Hon Adjei said the project when completed would improve the sanitary conditions of the school. Funded from the District Assemblies Common Fund Responsiveness Factor Grant (DACF-RFG), the Presiding Member appealed to the contractor to complete the project in the stipulated time given to enable the students access the facility.

Mr. Kwabena Owusu Nketiah the District Director of Education expressed gratitude to the Assembly for responding to the concerns of the school. Whiles calling for more support from the Assembly, Mr. Ntketiah said the intervention will address the lingering sanitation situation of the school.

Hon. Daniel Obeng the Assemblymember of Bossman Low-cost electoral area where the school is located also praised the Assembly for coming to the aid of the school. He however appealed to management of the school and the students to maintain the facility to stand the test of time.