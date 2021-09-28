Any reasonable government will prioritize the abandoned projects over new ones – Mintah Akandoh

Listen to article

The Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has said the Minority will continue to pile pressure on government until all abandoned hospital projects across the country are completed.

He said if the current government was reasonable it would not have abandoned projects and jump onto new ones with its agenda 111 hospital projects.

Hon. Akandoh noted that the pace of construction of the 120-bed Sekyere Afram Plains government hospital in Kumawu, months after contractors moved back to the site, is appalling.

Construction of the hospital began in 2015 but work stalled in 2017 until contractors moved back to the site in February 2021.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh spoke to the media after a tour of the project’s site.

“If the government said it could build 111 hospitals in 18 months, and they cannot finish a project which is about 65% complete in five months…..are we joking in this country. And when you are criticizing them, people call you names because you don’t belong to their party. Any reasonable government which thinks about the citizenry will prioritize the abandoned projects over new ones.”

Since the government announced its ambitious ‘Agenda 111 Project’, many in the health space have advised the government to complete abandoned health projects before constructing new ones.

Others also accused the government of abandoning hospital projects started by the Mahama-led administration while urging the government to focus on completing the abandoned projects rather than starting new ones which have no budgetary allocations.

---citinews