27.09.2021 Headlines

Full report: Investigation of killings, shootings in Ejura

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Government has published the full report of the three-member Ejura Committee that was put together to investigate the disturbance in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The committee recommended among other things training Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) and District Security Council (DISEC) officials in the Ashanti Region in conflict and crisis management at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College at least once every year.

In a 55-page document, the committee has made 10 crucial recommendations it expects that government implement to avoid similar violent incident of the Ejura-Sekyedumase nature in the future.

Among the recommendations, the committee has stressed that “crowd /riot/crises control units be made to wear bodycams and all vehicles and mobile gadgets employed must also have cameras.”

Download full report below:

DOWNLOAD FILE: 927202170730-pulwo0a442-report-of-committee-of-inquiry-the-ejura-incident_july-2021.pdf

Click here to download full report

TOP STORIES

