Ghana’s population hit 30.8million, females top with 50.7%

Government statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim has revealed that the population of Ghana now stands at 30.8 million.

He said females tops the chart representing 50.7% of the provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

The males represent 49.3%.

He made this announcement in an ongoing press conference.

Presenting the provisional results, Government Statistician, Prof. Kobina Annim said between 2010 and 2021, 6.1 million persons have been born, increasing the population from 24.7 million to the current 30.8 million.

Prof. Annim added that the Greater Accra Region has caught up with the Ashanti Region to take over as the most populous region in the country, although marginally.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti regions both have a population size of 5.4 million each while the Ahafo Region, the least populous region, has a total population of 600,000.

Out of the 10.7 million structures counted, about 20% of them were metal containers, kiosks, and wooden structures.