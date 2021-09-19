Elizabeth Sackey named as Accra Mayor; Adjei Sowah removed

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Sackey as Mayor of Accra.

She will take over from Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who has been serving in that position since 2017.

Her name was on the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives released by the Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Prior to the list being made public, some NPP youth in the Odododiodoo constituency staged a demonstration on Saturday, September 18, 2021, to express their displeasure.

The Ghana Police Service subsequently arrested four leaders of the demonstration.

The outgoing Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, later condemned the said demonstration.

He also disassociated himself from the incident and urged his supporters to respect the decision of President Akufo-Addo.

In a statement, he declared his support for whoever President Akufo-Addo nominates.

“We should recognize the President's authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his agenda, and it's our duty to support the appointees to succeed… I totally support all the President's nominations and commit to continue to work towards the development of the country,” he said. About Elizabeth Sackey

Elizabeth Sackey was a former MP for Okaikwei North on the ticket of the NPP.

She hails from Asere-Accra in the Greater Accra Region and was born on May 6, 1958.

An economist, she holds Certificate in Marketing, which she obtained in 2003.

As a banker, she worked with Ghana Commercial Bank as Chief Clerk before becoming an MP.

She is a Christian and fellowships with the Church of Pentecost and is married with four children.

