C/R: One dead, 10 injured in fatal accident on Winneba-Cape Coast Highway

Listen to article

One person has been confirmed dead while about ten passengers have been seriously injured in a gory accident at Ekumfi Akwakrom in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

The accident occurred on the Winneba-Cape Coast Highway Thursday evening around 4:00 pm.

The accident was between a Metro Mass bus with registration number GS 2614-17 which was from Accra heading towards Secondi Takoradi and a Toyota Corolla with registration number GV 22-14 also from Mankessim in the opposite direction.

Further checks by this portal revealed that, the Toyota Corolla in an attempt to overtake another vehicle in a sharp curve collided with the Metro Mass Bus.

Speaking to some of the victim’s in the Metro Bus they said, the metro bus driver saw the Toyota Corolla making a wrongful overtaking and in an attempt to swerve the bus collided with the Toyota corolla causing the driver of the Toyota to die instantly leaving 10 passengers in the metro bus seriously injured including the driver.

Some Eyewitnesses in the community called the Fire Service and the Police from Mankessim who cut the Vehicle into pieces before removing the deceased who was stuck in the car.

The injured people are receiving treatment at the Mankessim Roman Catholic Hospital whiles the deceased have been since deposited at Saltpond mortuary for Preservation and autopsy.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

The vehicles have also been towed to the Jedu Police Station for investigations.

---starrfm