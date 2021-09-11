ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.09.2021 Social News

C/R: One dead, 10 injured in fatal accident on Winneba-Cape Coast Highway

C/R: One dead, 10 injured in fatal accident on Winneba-Cape Coast Highway
Listen to article

One person has been confirmed dead while about ten passengers have been seriously injured in a gory accident at Ekumfi Akwakrom in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

The accident occurred on the Winneba-Cape Coast Highway Thursday evening around 4:00 pm.

The accident was between a Metro Mass bus with registration number GS 2614-17 which was from Accra heading towards Secondi Takoradi and a Toyota Corolla with registration number GV 22-14 also from Mankessim in the opposite direction.

Further checks by this portal revealed that, the Toyota Corolla in an attempt to overtake another vehicle in a sharp curve collided with the Metro Mass Bus.

Speaking to some of the victim’s in the Metro Bus they said, the metro bus driver saw the Toyota Corolla making a wrongful overtaking and in an attempt to swerve the bus collided with the Toyota corolla causing the driver of the Toyota to die instantly leaving 10 passengers in the metro bus seriously injured including the driver.

Some Eyewitnesses in the community called the Fire Service and the Police from Mankessim who cut the Vehicle into pieces before removing the deceased who was stuck in the car.

The injured people are receiving treatment at the Mankessim Roman Catholic Hospital whiles the deceased have been since deposited at Saltpond mortuary for Preservation and autopsy.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

The vehicles have also been towed to the Jedu Police Station for investigations.

---starrfm

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Landlady arrested for accommodating illegal migrants at East Legon
11.09.2021 | Social News
Bumper harvest next year is a fallacy – Peasant Farmers to Agric Minister
11.09.2021 | Social News
Ghana's natural resources under serious attack - Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako
11.09.2021 | Social News
Court rules Mugabe’s body can be exhumed
11.09.2021 | Social News
Chiefs must support government to succeed — Paramount Chief of Anfoega
11.09.2021 | Social News
Sheikh Armiyawo justifies Chief Imam’s constant support to Christian community
11.09.2021 | Social News
CSOs demand quick release of list of MMDCE appointees
11.09.2021 | Social News
Half Assini: Boyfriend beheads 15-year-old ex-girlfriend at New Town
10.09.2021 | Social News
DANSYN ISO holds Digital Jobs Fair for employers and Job seekers in Bolgatanga
10.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line