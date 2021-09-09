ModernGhana logo
09.09.2021 Education

1T1L: GES commences distribution of TM1 laptops to teachers

By Simon Tetteh
1T1L: GES commences distribution of TM1 laptops to teachers
The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has commenced the distribution of the One Teacher One Laptop labelled Teacher Mate 1 (TM1).

According to a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the GES has distributed to all teachers at St. Mary's Girls Senior High School (SHS).

"Distribution of the TM1 has commenced and all teachers at the St. Mary's Girls SHS have received theirs", the statement said.

It said, "the supply of the Teacher Mate 1 laptops was an initiative of the Teacher Unions (GNAT NAGRAT, CCT) to procure for all teachers at the pre-tertiary level to enhance the delivery of quality education in terms of planning, research, teaching and reporting".

The total cost of the TM1 laptop per one, according to the GES is Ghs1, 831.47.

Government has absorbed Ghs1,282.30 whiles the teacher pays Ghs549.44.

