ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.09.2021 Social News

Kumasi market traders angry with Ashanti Regional Minister, Mayor over eviction notice

By Simon Tetteh
Kumasi market traders angry with Ashanti Regional Minister, Mayor over eviction notice
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Traders at Kumasi Kejetia are aggrieved with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah and K.M.A Mayor Osei Asibey Antwi over a notice to evict them from the market.

The Kumasi City authorities and the office of the Ashanti Regional Minister served the traders notice to vacate the place to allow the construction of the 2nd face of the central market reconstruction.

The traders have been given an ultimatum to vacate the premises this Sunday to pave way for the construction.

This, the Kumasi Market Traders Association say authorities should provide an alternative before the evacuation is done.

The notice affected traders at the central market (Bode) consist of yam sellers, fish and meat sellers, vegetable sellers, among others.

The notice sparked the wrath of these traders expressing worry that the evacuation will render them jobless.

At a press conference yesterday, the traders in red and black attire in market accused the minister and the Mayor of ignoring their plight and using force to evacuate them from the central market.

The queen mother of yam sellers at the market, Nana Yaa Oforiwah, addressing the news conference said meetings with the minister and the mayor to address the issue has fallen on deaf ears.

According to her, the force evacuation from the market without plans to relocate them does not augur well.

"Should they not find a better place for us before our evacuation, we will never move an inch from here.

"I must confess that we the traders here at the central market (Bode) are highly disappointed in the regional minister and the K.M.A mayor," she stated.

They however called on the President, Nana Akufo Addo to intervene.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
We must do more to deal with unemployment – YEA CEO admits
10.09.2021 | Social News
EduWatch calls for stiffer punishment for interdicted Jachie-Pramso SHS headmaster
10.09.2021 | Social News
YEA Job Fair: The huge number of unemployed Ghanaians that turned up made me sad – YEA CEO
10.09.2021 | Social News
Court approves appointment of T.B. Joshua’s wife as SCOAN trustee
10.09.2021 | Social News
Highways Authority to disrupt traffic flow at Darkuman
10.09.2021 | Social News
A/R: Fire officer collapses whiles fighting fire outbreak at Gary Marvin Hospital in Kotwi, rushed to KATH
09.09.2021 | Social News
Residents of Okorase demonstrate over broken bridge
09.09.2021 | Social News
Fire guts private hospital in Atwima Kwanwoma District
09.09.2021 | Social News
SOE's contribution to employment is 51% — SIGA boss
10.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line