10.09.2021 Education

Asokwa MP donates tablets to brilliant students

1 HOUR AGO

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asokwa, Madam Patricia Appiagyei on Thursday morning handed over six brand new Huawei tablets to six brilliant students who excelled in the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II community reading challenge in Asokwa in the Ashanti Region.

The six students are Harriet Apppiah-Good Shepherd RC JHS, Godfred Asumadu Baidoo-Good Shepherd RC JHS, Adu-Appiah Marfowaa-Good Shepherd RC-JHS, Emmanuella Nyamekye-Gyinyase MA JHS and Vera Effah Kyeremeh-Kaase MA JHS.

Presenting the items to the happy students who were accompanied to the Asokwa Education Directorate by their parents and their respective Assembly members, Madam Patricia Appiagyei said she was happy students from Asokwa had shown prowess and competence in reading.

The female legislator asked the parents to take particular interest in the education of their wards and work to support them with prayer and the necessary encouragement.

She urged other stakeholders such as teachers, Assemblymembers and the Education Directorate to also give timely guidance and counsel to students they superintend so as to build in them the confidence they need for future educational advancements.

ADMONITION

Madam Appiagyei admonished parents to ensure their children are always in school and the needed support from home.

According to her, the kids would be growing from basic to junior and to senior levels of education to become the next generation of future leaders of the country.

With the right education and guidance from parents and stakeholders in education, the legislator said these kids would grow to become useful to their parents, communities and the country as a whole.

Madam Appiagyei encourages the teaching and learning of ICT subjects by school pupils, adding that it gives the children the mindset of research and further studies early in life.

PARENTS AND ASSEMBLYMEMBERS

Speaking to this reporter on behalf of the six Assemblymembers, Nana Yaw Wiredu, Ahensan-Estate Assemblymember said they were thankful to the Asokwa MP for showing commitment to the welfare of school children in Asokwa.

Adding his personal donation of Ghc600 to the six students, Hon Wiredu also commended his other colleagues for showing interest in the children selected at the reading challenge and others in the communities of Asokwa.

Madam Regina Owusu Ansah, one of the parents speaking on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the MP for investing in the school children.

She also thanked the Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II Community Reading team for extending such a platform to unearthing good talents in the communities.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

