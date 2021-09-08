Krachi East Enumerators chase Statistical Service to pay officers

Some 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) enumerators in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region are asking the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to pay the remaining 70 percent wage difference for enumerators in the Municipality.

They have given the Service two days to ensure that all enumerators within the Region were paid to avert any 'disturbances.'

Mr Francis Asare Godwin, President of the Concern Krachi East Youth Association, in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said their attention had been drawn “through all special angles” that monies had been released about a week ago for disbursement to all field officers.

He said they were also aware that all supervisors within the Region had since been paid and wondered why the regional officers had “deliberately without any official update refused to pay the enumerators”.

The President said they were worried and cannot channel their grievances though the supervisors, because the leadership had already been paid.

He called on officers of the Service in the Region to update the affected enumerators about their payments plan.

