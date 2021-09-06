ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo to tour Oti and Volta Regions on Thursday
President Nana Akufo-Addo would begin a one-day working visit to the Oti Region on Thursday.

Mr Seidu Musah, the Oti Regional Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that the President will on this visit inspect ongoing road networks.

The statement said the visit would take the President to the Regional administrative office in the Krachi East Municipality, Regional Education office at Jasikan in the Buem Constituency, Regional Health administrative office at WoraWora in the Biakoye District, Regional Feeder Roads office at Kete-Krachi in the Krachi West District and Regional Agriculture office at Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The President would again inspect the Oti Regional Waste Management Plant at Yariga-No2, 1D1F cassava and yam process factory at Addo-Kwanta all in the Krachi East Municipality.

The statement said, the President was expected to pay a courtesy call on the chiefs and other stakeholders to interact with them on Thursday September 9, 2021.

The President begins the Volta leg of his tour on Friday with a programme on Stone City Radio and a sod-cutting for the China Aid Phase Two of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho.

He is expected to proceed to Hohoe to commission the Rural Technology and Solution Centre, inspect work on the World Bank Secondary City Market project and pay a courtesy call on Chiefs of Gbi Traditional Area.

President Akufo-Addo ends his tour with a courtesy call on the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and commissions a lorry park and storm drain at Anfoega.

GNA

