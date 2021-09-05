Listen to article

In that order, feel what you feel

I am clearing up nothing, just me

Seen the hate because of my news

Get to know me again

I am up this time of the night

I made up your mind, I needed it

To tighten up

I am big on respect, don't play with me

Disagreements yes, disrespect no

I did more with less so you loathe

The bricks thrown at me, I stand on

They bounced me against the wall

I stand on the wall

Out of my hand, free from my mind

My heart is healing, my tears are drying

For my growth, I cut off dead ends

I grow and shed dead leaves

A hard sacrifice

Lost the privilege to talk to me

Can only talk about me

How can you tame me, then just kill me

By Waterz Yidana