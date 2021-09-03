Zongo Hausa Youth Association of Ghana Celebrate International Hausa Day

Zongo Hausa Youth Association of Ghana under the auspices of ‘Mai Martaba’ Ashanti Regional Zongo Chief, Alhaji Umar Farouk Sa’eed Sultan on August 26, joined the rest of the World to commemorate the International Hausa Day at a colourful event at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.

The day was in recognition of the Hausa Language and to bring together Hausa Communities around the World. It was under the theme, “Hausa Language, a Factor in the Attainment of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Prominent personalities including Islamic Scholars and Chiefs from various Hausa Communities around the country graced the occasion to contribute their quota in the historical migration of the Hausa people from Nigeria to various African countries mainly Ghana.

In his address, the Coordinator for Zongo and Inner City Development at the Office of the President Hon. Ben Abdalah highlighted how important the Hausa language will be towards the attainment of the SDGs.

He added that the 17 SDGs were adopted by all UN member states to provide a shared responsibility for the attainment of peace and prosperity for humans and the planet by 2030.

He indicated that it was in fulfillment of the SDGs that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia set up the erstwhile Ministry for Inner-cities and Zongo Development, now the Zongo and Inner-City Development Secretariat under the Office of the President, and the Zongo Development Fund to accelerate development in the Zongo Communities.

Hausa he said is an international language spoken in about 32 out of the 54 countries in Africa and it is a course taught in a number of Universities across the world.

According to him, Hausa is the 1st African language to be used by the BBC, VOA, DW, Radio France International, Radio China International among others.

"Hausa is the most popular and widely-spoken language in Zongo communities in Ghana and about 95% of people living in Zongo understand and speak Hausa irrespective of their tribe," he noted.

The Hausa language he said is used by chiefs in the Zongo communities to settle disputes as well as promote peaceful co-existence and instill moral values in the teeming youth.

On his part, Alhaji Mubarick Masawudu the founder of Mass Foundation stated that Hausa language is a critical partner in the attainment of Sustainable development Goals (SDGs).

He revealed that the historical background given on the Hausa language and Zongo people before independence, through the struggles of Ghana's forebearers for self-rule, to present-day Ghana confirms the role Hausa and Zongo people played in building the nation.

In all towns and cities of Ghana, Zongo communities he said are located in the centre and heart of human settlements.

According to him, Zongo people were at the forefront of the struggles of the past and therefore should not take a backbench on national developmental issues.

"Zongo was coined from the clause, Zan Go, meaning, I will go in the Hausa language. The earlier settlers of zongo communities didn't have a mentality to make these places their permanent abode. They saw themselves as people in transit.

"Therefore, measures to situate themselves properly was absent. Are we still people in transit? If not, have we adequately defined our purpose and direction to take up our rightful place in the socio-economic development of Ghana?" he quizzes.

According to him, the history of Hausa people is indispensable and their contribution to nation-building in the past cannot be overemphasized.

He said, for Hausa to assume their role as a force in national development and achieve prosperity for Zongo communities, Hausas must define a direction for Zongo communities through broad stakeholder consultation, a development plan tailored to the needs of the various Zongo communities should be developed as part of the Zongo Agenda, which should transcend partisan politics.

Alhaji Mubarick Masawudu revealed that the major challenge confronting the people of Zongo is identity.

He explained that community members in the Zongos are discriminated against during national exercises such as voters' registration, acquisition of passports, National Identification Cards among others.

"These are people born in these communities, and many have their great grandparents present in Ghana even before independence," he noted.

This matter according to him needs to be addressed once and for all, and Hausas need to be educated to stand their ground anytime this injustice is meted out to them.

The Ashanti Regional Zongo Chief Alhaji Umar Farouk Sa'eed Sultan presented a Citation of Honor to Hon. Ben Abdalah