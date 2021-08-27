Daasebre Oti Boateng dies at 83

Listen to article

The Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng, has died at aged 83.

He died about two weeks ago after a short illness.

Multiple sources close to the New Juaben Palace and also the family, which confirmed the incident to the Daily Graphic, said the New Juaben Traditional Council was expected to officially announce the death today.

A visit to the palace yesterday showed the place was very quiet, with no activity at all.

Although some traditional leaders were sighted within the palace, visitors were, however, not allowed to enter.

Internationally acclaimed

The late Daasebre Oti Boateng was not only a distinguished traditional ruler but also an academician and internationally recognised statistician who worked at various times with the United Nations and other international organisations.

One of the key crusades he launched in recent times was the Root-Based Model (RBM), an innovative development model to reduce poverty and inequality in Ghana and on the African continent.

He wrote a book to support his internationally acclaimed and award-winning development model.

Also, he offered key support to the Graphic-Zoomlion National Sanitation Project when it was launched in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, last July.

The Omanhene was the chairman during the Sanitation Dialogue, at which he underscored the need for inclusiveness in the national bid to make the country clean.

At the event, Daasebre called for a change in attitude towards environmental sanitation by stressing the need for people to always keep their surroundings tidy.

“Also, there is the need for a continuous campaign on proper sanitation practices to drum home the consequences of filth on the health of the people. There must be a sustainable social intervention on sanitation by the government as well,” he emphasised.

Traditional rule

Daasebre Oti Boateng acceded the New Juaben Stool in 1992, succeeding his elder brother, the late Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng II.

There were plans to launch the celebration of his 30th anniversary on the stool next year.

He was a member of the Yiadom-Hwedie Royal Family of Juaben, Ashanti, and New Juaben. His mother was the queenmother of Juaben in Ashanti.

As a traditional ruler, Daasebre Oti Boateng strengthened the New Juaben Traditional Council as a local institution for the prosperity of the people.

He institutionalised the first traditional festival in post-independence Ghana – the Akwantukese or the Great Migration – which brings into contemporary prominence a missing but critical and major event of Asante history in Ghana.

He was also a former president of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

Career

Known in private life as Professor Emeritus Emmanuel Oti Boateng, he was acknowledged as a global authority in statistics and was the recipient of many national and international awards, including a recognition as one of the greatest minds of the 21st century by the American Biographical Institute.

In 1982, he was appointed to the high office of Government Statistician and served with distinction for a record period of nearly 18 years until 2000.

As Government Statistician, he successfully conducted the 1984 population census, amid great challenges of an entire country under military curfew.

In March 1987, he was elected the first African Chairman of the United Nations Statistical Commission and was again elected the first African Chairman of the International Conference of Labour Statisticians at its 15th Session in Geneva in 1993.

From 2003 to 2018, Daasebre served as a United Nations Commissioner on the International Civil Service Commission, representing Africa south of the Sahara.

Academic life

As a true academician, Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng authored six books, including Barack Obama- Africa's Gift to the World and AKWANTUKESE Festival 2017.

His three-volume series: “Development In Unity Volumes I, II, & III”, completed in January 2019, is a compendium of his research works and exploits spanning over four decades written to revolutionise development thoughts and inspire a new generational philosophy of development.

His latest book, Implementing the Root-Based Development, presents a practical implementation plan for his award-winning RBD of development and the results of the first baseline survey conducted under the model in 2020 to ensure sustainable community development.

He has over 100 technical publications to his credit in the areas of population and health, statistics, governance, disaster management, economics and policy issues.

He holds a Bachelor of Science with honours degree in Economics from the University of Ghana, a Master of Science in Statistics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Statistics from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Before his tertiary education, he attended the Konongo/Odumasi Senior High School for his secondary education

Until his death, he was the Chancellor of the All Nations University in Koforidua.

