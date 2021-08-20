ModernGhana logo
20.08.2021 Regional News

Offinso North inaugurates development committee to oversee establishment of Vocational and Technical Training Centre at Nkenkaasu

By Emmanuel Buorokuu Offinso North
The committee been sworn in by the Presiding Member of the Assembly Hon. Francis Awuah
1 HOUR AGO
A 28 member Development Committee for the establishment of a Vocational and Technical Training Centre at Nkenkaasu in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti region has been inaugurated at Akumadan, the District capital.

The primary responsibilities of the Committee include site selection and infrastructure, selection of trade areas, duration and period for training, publicity and enrolment drive, fees determination, curriculum and criteria and qualification for selection or enrolment.

The Committee is also to facilitate seamless coordination that would help improve understanding, education, and other issues that will lead to the establishment of the Centre and to provide integrated and holistic support to ensure that the Centre will be beneficial to all.

The Membership of the Committee comprises the Chiefs, Assembly members, religious leaders, women groups, and opinion leaders, Social Welfare and Community Development, District Coordinating Director, among others.

Inaugurating the Committee, the District Chief Executive for the area, Mr. David Kwasi Asare called on Members of the Committee to play their respective roles effectively to champion the interest of the people.

He urged them to be proactive in considering issues coming from the people that will help in the establishment of the Centre and also offer the necessary guidance to help streamline the establishment of the Centre for the youth to benefit from.

