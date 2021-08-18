ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.08.2021 Headlines

Closure of radio stations: You’ve set precedence, the stick that beat Takyi will beat Baah one day – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Closure of radio stations: You’ve set precedence, the stick that beat Takyi will beat Baah one day – Mahama to Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the closure of some radio stations in the country.

He said the President has set a bad precedence because some radio stations that delayed in renewing their license had to be closed down.

Mr Mahama said this in the Upper East region on Tuesday, August 17 on his Thank You tour to appreciate the chiefs and people of the region after the 2020 elections.

“The constitution guarantees freedoms, human rights, freedom of association and so many other things, freedom and independence of the media and indeed there is a whole chapter on media freedom.
“Unfortunately, even when you have the best constitution you can have governments that try to bend it to be able to achieve whatever ends they have in terms of limiting our democratic rights. So today government can say that a radio station has delayed in paying its license fee and so we are shutting you down.
“When I talk about it I talk about it because of the precedence it can set .Because the shoe can be on the other foot the next day, they say the stick that is used to beat Takyi, it is the same stick they will use to be Baah. So the stations you don’t like you can close them down today, when another government comes and it decides to do the same thing to the stations they don’t like too, what kind of country will we be building?,” he emphasised.

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo eulogises Prof. Adu Boahen with a public square at Juaben
18.08.2021 | Headlines
Ghana takes delivery of 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca from UK government
18.08.2021 | Headlines
Tell Akufo-Addo that the E-blocks that are standing, he's a disgrace to our national reputation – Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo
18.08.2021 | Headlines
I’ve not given #FixTheCountry campaigners any money, those old Machiavellian tactics won’t work – Mahama
18.08.2021 | Headlines
It's positive — Franklin Cudjoe rallies support for Akufo-Addo’s Agenda 111 hospitals project
18.08.2021 | Headlines
Osafo-Maafo commends Alan for lobbying for Ghana to host AfCFTA HQ
18.08.2021 | Headlines
Unhappy public sector workers stage demo today
18.08.2021 | Headlines
University of Ghana’s over GHS456,000 locked up in defunct financial firm – Audit report
18.08.2021 | Headlines
2020 Auditor-General’s report indicts Minerals Commission, EPA for not enforcing regulations on reclamation
18.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line