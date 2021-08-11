KIA covid-19 testing: Investigate Frontier Health Services’ contract with Ghana Airport Company – ASEPA petitions Special Prosecutor

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has petitioned Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to investigate the contract Ghana Airport Company signed with Frontier Health Services to test travelers for covid-19 at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The two companies have been working together since last year when it became necessary for passengers entering and leaving Ghana via flight to be tested for the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Frontier Health Services are said to have accumulated $17 million from the testing of passengers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) but only a million has gone to government.

Suspecting something fishy, ASEPA has today petition Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng to look into the company’s contract with the Ghana Airport Company.

“As you may have demonstrated during your vetting and unbridled commitment in the fight against corruption, the people of Ghana have received some renewed hope in the fight against corruption and are beginning to believe that perhaps all hope is not lost yet.

“It is in this light that as a Civil Society Organization playing a key role in the fight against corruption, we wish to bring this case of the Frontier Health Services contract with the Ghana Airport Company which has been marred in serious controversy and unacceptable opaqueness contrary to the Public Procurement procedures of Ghana to your attention,” part of the ASEPA petition reads.

ASEPA notes that with limited information about how the Ghana Airport Company selected Frontiers Health Services for that particular contract, it has cause to believe that the Public Procurement Law was not properly adhered to in a transparent manner as required by law.

Below is a copy of the ASEPA petition to the Special Prosecutor: