ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.08.2021 Social News

Six die in accident at Hemang after car crashed into wrongly parked cement truck

Six die in accident at Hemang after car crashed into wrongly parked cement truck
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

An accident that occurred on the Abuoso- Hemang road of the Ashanti region around 9pm Wednesday night has claimed six lives.

The accident involved a Kia Pregio vehicle and a loaded cement truck.

Eyewitnesses say the cement truck had parked by the side of the road offloading the bags of cement with a part of it on the road.

The Pregio driver who was on top speed was too late for him to swerve and sadly run into the parked cement truck.

Four persons including the driver, two people at the front and another passenger at the back seat died instantly.

Two surviving passengers receiving treatment at the Ankaase Government hospital have been reported dead this morning, raising the number to six.

In all, four females and two males have lost their lives.

The only surviving person is said to be in a critical condition at the same facility.

The remains of the six have been deposited at the Ankase Government Hospital Morgue for identification.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
#FixTheCountry campaigners to gather 1million signatures to demand new constitution
05.08.2021 | Social News
17-year-old boy stabbed to death at Ngleshie Amanfrom
05.08.2021 | Social News
More #FixTheCountry protests to hit various regions soon – Organisers reveal
05.08.2021 | Social News
Damongo: One week celebration of slain Police woman slated for Saturday
05.08.2021 | Social News
Greater Works 2021: Pastor Otabil opens Conference with call on African leaders to take advantage of Covid-19 disruption to develop
05.08.2021 | Social News
GNAT Prez wants Commission of Experts to oversee salary structure of public sector workers
05.08.2021 | Social News
C/R: Pastor kills himself after wife threatened him with divorce
05.08.2021 | Social News
54 motorcyle, tricycle riders arrested in Takoradi
05.08.2021 | Social News
UTAG strike: Negotiations with government ended inconclusively
05.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line