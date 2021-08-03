Damongo: Abu Jinapor places Gh¢10,000 bounty on killer of Police woman

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Hon. Abu Jinapor through the Savannah Regional police command has announced a Gh¢10,000 reward for anyone who will volunteer information leading to the arrest of prime suspect Luis Asante alias Gago.

This was made known by the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril who presented the said money on behalf of the lawmaker to the Regional Police commander in the early hours of today, Wednesday August 3, 2021.

The minister on behalf of Hon. Abu Jinapor implored on the general public to assist crime investigators to arrest the suspect believed to be the boyfriend of the deceased who is currently at large.

He expressed shock and disgust at the turn of events that led to the death of the late female police constable and appealed to the police to hasten investigations to ensure that the prime suspect is punished.

An additional cash of five thousand cedis (Gh¢ 5,000) was also presented to the Regional police command for their upkeep as they facilitate efforts to bring the suspect to book.

The Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Adu-Twum Bediako who received the donation thanked the Member of Parliament for the area who also doubles as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources for his commitment to fighting crime.

The slain female police constable identified as Sandra Aseidu was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Abinga-Kura, a suburb of Damongo in the West Gonja municipality.

The boyfriend is alleged to have committed the dastardly act after reportedly busting the deceased having an amorous affair with another man believed to be a military man in her room.

" She was found in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be knife stabs.

"The body has since been deposited at West Gonja District hospital, pending investigation. Her boyfriend is highly suspected and the police are on manhunt for him," part of the police report revealed.