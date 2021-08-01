U/E/R: SMC dosage exercise covers 85.3% on day 5

Reports from the Upper East Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service indicates that, 85.3 of the 90 per cent of the children targeted for the seven-day Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) dosage have been covered in 5 days of the 7 days exercise.

The exercise which is a collaborative effort of the Global Fund and the Ghana Health Service, is targeting at children aged from three to 59 months.

The Regional Malaria Focal Person and Medical Entomologist of the Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Sydney Abilba, made this known in an exclusive interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, the Regional Capital.

He gave the breakdown of the 15 Municipalities and District in the Upper East Region as; Talensi District 111.9%, Bolgatana East 101.7, Tempane 93.0, Garu 91.0, Bongo District 89.2, Builsa south 88.3, Bawku West 87.2 Bolgatanga Municipality 85.1 the rest are, Bawku Municipal 83.3, Pusiga 81.4, Binduri 80.3, Builsa north 79.6, Nabdam 76.6 Kassena Nankana West 69.0, Kassena Nankana 65.8 per cent, putting the regional coverage as at close of work on Friday 30 July at 85.3, in 5 days with only two more days to close the exercise.

Mr Abilba however put the Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR) at 37 minor cases that has been handled with everything under control.