24.07.2021

Police probe death of Chief Inspector

The Sekyere-East District Police have invited three people to assist with investigations regarding the recent death of a Chief Inspector stationed at the Effiduase Police Station.

The three, who are all drivers, are believed to be the prime suspects in the case.

Police Chief Inspector Victoria Ntow was found dead in her Chevrolet private vehicle with registration number DP-4037-G at Asokore-Kobriso near Effiduase on Tuesday evening, in a manner described as suspicious.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Philip Kwabena Asante, the Divisional Police Commander, told the media that what led to the police officer's demise remained unclear.

“We are baffled at the circumstances leading to her death since the deceased did not know how to drive,” he stated.

According to him, the police suspect that the late Chief Inspector might have been driven to Asokore-Kobriso by one of the people invited.

ACP Asante hinted that preliminary investigations found that the Police Officer had no bruises on her body.

However, she had a swollen hand and face.

The District Police Commander said the body of the deceased had since been deposited at the Effiduase Hospital morgue for autopsy.

