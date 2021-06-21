BoG in talks with Kantanka to produce armoured bullion vans for banks

The central bank is in talks with Kantanka Automobile company on the possibility of manufacturing armoured bullion vans for transporting money.

It is noted that four banks have so far engaged the local automobile firm to manufacture such vans for their operations.

The Chief Executive of the Kantanka Group of Companies has described the move as patriotic.

“When these vehicles are made right here, it will be easier for maintenance and servicing unlike when they are manufactured abroad which will be difficult to service not to talk of car parts.”

Kwadwo Safo Jnr. has noted that the police service’s end of June deadline to banks to acquire armoured bullion vans is not realistic.

According to him, it will take maximum seven weeks to manufacture such vehicle; five weeks for an express order.

The move follows the recent robbery attack on a bullion van carting money at James Town leading to the death of the police officer escorting the van and another woman who was hit by a stray bullet.

Another robbery attack on a bullion van on the Winneba-Accra highway was recorded in the same week.

