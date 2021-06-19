UEW student grabbed over death of woman

The Winneba District Magistrate's Court has remanded in police custody, a level 400 student of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman at a Guest House at Winneba.

Forty-five-year-old Amadu Abdul-Raham Fuseini's plea was not taken and he will re-appear before the court, presided over by Mr Isaac Oheneba Kufuor, on Friday, July 2.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Oppong K. Agyekum, Crime Officer of Effutu Divisional Police Command, told the GNA that Mr Victor Hackman, owner of the Guest House was the complainant while Adwoa Ntoso, a native of Winneba, was the victim.

He said on Wednesday, June 16, at about 12 noon, the complainant reported at the station that on Tuesday, June 15, at about 1700 hours the accused checked into room nine (Room 9) of the Guest House with Adwoa Ntoso.

ASP Agyekum said the receptionist of the Guest House, at around 1600 hours, on his usual daily checks, visited Room 9 and found the Victim lying motionless in the washroom, but Abdul-Raham had then checked out.

The receptionist reported the matter to management, who in turn informed the police.

ASP Agyekum said the police rushed to the scene and found the body of the deceased, lying naked in a supine position on the floor of the bathroom and examination on the body revealed a cut at the back of her head.

Further inspection on the bed, he stated, saw some blood stains on the pillows and a lady's white vest on the bed.

ASP Agyekum said the police took photographs and fingerprints of the deceased and deposited the body at the Effutu Municipal Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Abdul-Rahman was arrested by about 20 young men at the Africana Bar in Winneba, where he picked the deceased, and handed him over to the police.

ASP Agyekum said he (Abdul-Rahman) admitted he took the deceased from the bar to the Guest House to catch some fun and at about 2200 hours, she complained of severe headache after they had had sex and decided to go and wash down.

He said he later went to check on her at the bathroom and found her lying on the floor and he tried to lift her up but he could not, because she was heavy, so he left the guest house, ASP Agyekum said.

---GNA