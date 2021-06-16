TOR MD and deputies fired, Energy Minister swears in 3-member IMC

Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has sworn in a 3-member Interim Management Committee to oversee the affairs of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) as part of efforts to restructure and revamp it.

The Chairman of the 3-member IMC is Nobert Cormla-Djamposu Anku. The other members are William Ntim Boadu and Okyere Baffuor Sarpong.

The committee’s terms of reference include, among others, ensure the smooth transfer from the outgone directors, undertake technical and human resource audits as well as receiving and assessing viable partnerships for TOR, if any.

Speaking after the swearing-in at the Refinery, the Minister noted that TOR and its crippling debts, infrastructural issues and equipment have been well noted, and that since the Fourth Republic every President has thought about value addition to our natural resources.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, in an interview said the Minister of Energy Dr. Prempeh emphasized the need to find the right partnerships, managerial infrastructure and equipment to enable TOR work as a strategic stakeholder in the oil and gas sector and urged the IMC members to be diligent in their work and bring their rich experience to bear in discharging their mandate.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh further urged the staff of the refinery to put all past rancours behind them, cooperate with the IMC and work hard to ensure the success of the Refinery.

Mr Obeng-Fosu added that the committee is to submit its report, including findings and recommendations, to the Minister within three months.