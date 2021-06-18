Most prophets lack discerning spirit to see and wage spiritual warfare — Duncan-Williams

Listen to article

The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams says there is a difference between having a discerning spirit and operating with the word of language.

He indicated that a lot of prophets operate on the word of knowledge and wisdom but lack the gift of discerning spirits.

The man of God noted that spiritual discernment is the ability to see into the spirit world and able to perceive the operation of the spirit world.

He said, when that is achieved, it enables one to appropriate find remedial measures to apply when someone is under affliction.

"The word of knowledge cannot see an angel. You can't see an angel by the gift of prophecy, you can't see an angel by the word of wisdom, you can't see an angel by the word of knowledge.

"You can only see Jesus or an angel or a demon spirit in the realm of the spirit by the gift of discernment of spirits and not many prophets have that gift," he intimated.

The Archbishop said in a sermon he delivered in a church monitored on Facebook in a video posted by FA Boateng.

According to him, the spiritual gift of discerning spirits has the ability to aid the church, set people free, protect the integrity of what God is doing and help people overcome any difficulty including spiritual warfare. "This is what most Prophets lack and it makes waging spiritual warfare against evil difficult for such prophets."

He added that he has seen most prophets who end up prophesying to even witches because they can't spiritually see whom they are prophesying to.

He indicated that operating on the word of knowledge and wisdom doesn't guarantee one a discerning spirit that can help the person to differentiate between witches, wizards and normal people.