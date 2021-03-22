Immigration officer's residence razed down by fire in Zebilla

The residence of Madam Fati Mohammed Akugri, an immigration officer stationed at Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region has been destroyed by fire.

The officer's bedroom, her children room, visitors room, kitchen, Haojua Motorbike, Ghc10,500.00 cash, children bicycles, documents and properties have been completely destroyed by the inferno.

An eyewitness said the fire started at 3:30pm on Thursday.

She said the neighbours made calls to firefighters when the house located near Catholic Brothers house near Rosyland Pub, started burning.

According to her, the firefighters arrived after the house was completely burnt to ashes.

A daughter of the officer, Salvation Lawrence she saw smoke emanating from her mother's bedroom but perceived it to be the usual smoke from lorry tyres people burn behind the house.

After realising the entire building was getting dark, she quickly runs out to call for help.

According to her, the firefighters arrived at the scene only after four rooms were completely burnt.

Officer Fati Mohammed Akugri who was off duty that day said she left for Bawku for personal assignments but later had a call that her house was on fire.

According to her, the only item she could salvage from the fire was her RAV4 car. She said neighbours managed to lift the car from the yard to outside to prevent it from catching fire.

She added that an amount of Ghc10500.00 loan she secured from bank a day before the incident to enable her furnish her self contained apartment attached to the house.

The officer is now living with relatives as she looks to God for help from benevolents.

The District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Daniel Atampuba Anania visited the site together with his officials to assess the extent of damage and file a report.

Investigation has commenced to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak.