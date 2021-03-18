ModernGhanalogo
18.03.2021

Techiman North DCE hails Akufo-Addo's commitment to education  

Acting District Chief Executive for Techiman North in the Bono East region Hon. Peter Mensah has hailed President Akufo-Addo for his unflinching commitment towards education since assuming office in 2017 and going forward till 2024.

According to him, the NPP government through policies and projects introduced and perfectly executed by the various MMDAs has proven beyond all reasonable doubts that the country's transformational agenda partly depends on education hence all development-oriented Ghanaians should support this course.

Hon. Peter Mensah made this disclosure to Asta Fm's Nana Kwadwo Adu at Tuobodom when he on behalf of President Akufo-Addo handed over 200 dual desks and 800 uniforms to some seven (7) selected very needy schools in the Techiman North District.

On her part, Madam Theresa Kpebu, Techiman North District Director of Ghana Education Service who received the dual desks and uniforms on behalf of the beneficiary schools after showing appreciation to the Assembly and NPP government used the occasion to highlight some challenges facing the directorate.

---OtecfmGhana.com

