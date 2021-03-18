ModernGhanalogo
18.03.2021 Regional News

Director of Geonest Foundation loses GH¢2 million worth of Shoe investment to fire outbreak

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
The Director of Operations Geonest Foundation, Mr. Ernest Gyamfi on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, lost about GH¢2 million worth of his shoe trade investment to a fire outbreak at his shoe warehouse at Ablekuma Olebu Vicolis in Accra.

Geonest Foundation in 2019 donated more than 200 pairs of new shoes as part of its initiative to help deprived children in schools with new shoes and other learning materials.

According to information available to this reporter, there was a sudden fire outbreak at the back of the warehouse on Tuesday evening.

So far, the cause of the fire is not immediately known.

Mr. Gyamfi revealed that after he saw flames rising from the back of the warehouse, he quickly called the Ghana Fire Service to intervene.

Mr. Gyamfi said after reporting the matter to the Fire Service, the fire brigade's vehicle reached the scene on time but there was no pressure in the vehicle to control the fire.

This, he said, compelled the team to call for re-enforcement of another fire brigade to help salvage the situation.

"Since the fire was not controlled on time, the warehouse got totally burnt. Items worth over GH¢2 million were burnt to ashes," he sadly stated

District Officer Grade 1 of the Ghana Fire Service in the Municipality, Mr. Adade confirmed although late, they were able to bring the fire under control.

