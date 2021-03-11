ModernGhanalogo

11.03.2021 Social News

GIJ call authors for contributions to handbook on Ghana elections coverage

GIJ call authors for contributions to handbook on Ghana elections coverage
The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) is calling on authors to submit chapters for consideration in an upcoming book titled: “Handbook of election news coverage and communication in Ghana”.

The book seeks to provide insights and reflections on the just ended 2020 general election in the country.

GIJ's Director of Research Innovation and Development (DRID), Dr Etse Sikanku, is coordinating the publication.

Manuscript submissions are open to authors in Ghana and around the world.

Dr Modestus Fosu, Dr Lawrencia Agyepong, and Dr James Asante—all faculty members at the institution—will serve as editors.

The upcoming publication is set to be Ghana's first critical text analyzing and interrogating the role of the media and communication in the elections.

The official call for book chapters states that “authors may approach topics from multiple perspectives, socio-economic contexts, and methodological approaches within the discipline”.

Topical areas for consideration include, but will not be limited to the following areas:

  • In-depth analysis of traditional and digital news media such as print, online, radio and television.
  • Language use, the power of words, speeches, and rhetoric related to the 2020 general elections in Ghana.
  • Explores emerging areas such as the role of blogging and social media sites during elections.
  • Discusses theories and concepts related to media coverage, political journalism, and political communication.
  • History and appraisal of electoral coverage of Ghana.
  • Fake news and disinformation during the 2020 elections.
  • Gender dynamics and reportage during the elections.

Dr. Etse Sikanku, who will also serve as an editor to the handbook, said the publication aims to increase public understanding of the media's role during critical periods such as elections while bridging the gap between professionalism and academia.

Interested authors are to send an abstract of 200-300 words and six keywords along with a short bio of 200-300, to [email protected] with the title of the book as subject by the end of March 2021.

---citinewsroom

