09.03.2021 General News

Karpowership Ghana trains school girls in fashion accessories making to mark Women’s Day

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has trained 30 girls at the Accra Girls Senior High School to make fashion accessories using beads, as part of activities to mark the International Women’s Day celebration.

The school girls were trained on how beads can be used to design bags, wrist bands, footwears, necklaces, anklets, among others using beads.

The training forms part of an initiative dubbed “Girl Power Project” by the company to empower the girl child as part of efforts to help achieve the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality.

Corporate Communications Specialist at Karpowership Ghana Sandra Amarquaye explained the purpose of the training was to empower the young ladies to acquire additional vocational skills.

Ms Amarquaye said’ Karpowership is a firm promoter of the Girl child. We believe in inspiring and empowering young ladies at this stage to dream. So as part of the International Women’s day celebration this year, we decided to organize this training progamme for these ladies.

A beneficiary of the training Esther Tagoe said she was going to make good use of the skills to raise money by making fashion accessories for sale during her leisure time at home.

The Assistant Headmaster of the school, Mr Prince Agortey said the training will positively impact 1the lives of the girls. He said, “We are grateful to Karpowership for this programme as it aligns with the vision of the school.’’

Karpowership also donated some Covid-19 safety items to the school and urged the students to continue to practice the safety protocols.

