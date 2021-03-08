Breaking News: 13 bodies of school children retrieved, 7 more missing in Apam beach

Information reaching Modernghana News indicates that the bodies of 13 school children who drown in the Apam beach in the Gomoa West District of the Central region have been retrieved today Monday, March 8, 2021.

About seven more bodies are missing in the river.

Eyewitnesses say about 20 school children between the ages of 9 and 13 went swimming at the Apam beach on Sunday evening March 7 and ended up drowning.

...More soon