06.03.2021 Headlines

I got covid-19 from chaotic Parliament, I nearly died – Adaklu MP reveals

Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for AdakluGoverns Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu
The NDC Member of Parliament for Adaklu in the Volta Region, Governs Kwame Agbodza says he almost died from co covid-19 complications.

The lawmaker revealed that he tested positive a week after the January 6, 2021 fracas in Parliament.

According to him, it took him a month to battle for his health.

He told the media after the commissioning of a health facility in his constituency.

I suspect I got infected when we did the inauguration in Parliament, you saw how chaotic the situation was. After a period of time, I got cured or became COVID negative and then I felt like using the washroom but when I got out of my bed I couldn’t stand on my leg. Apparently, I’d had post covid syndrome, my legs were numb and I couldn’t use them. So for about two weeks anything I needed to do, somebody needed to carry me.”

body-container-line