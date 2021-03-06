I got covid-19 from chaotic Parliament, I nearly died – Adaklu MP reveals

Listen to article

The NDC Member of Parliament for Adaklu in the Volta Region, Governs Kwame Agbodza says he almost died from co covid-19 complications.

The lawmaker revealed that he tested positive a week after the January 6, 2021 fracas in Parliament.

According to him, it took him a month to battle for his health.

He told the media after the commissioning of a health facility in his constituency.

“I suspect I got infected when we did the inauguration in Parliament, you saw how chaotic the situation was. After a period of time, I got cured or became COVID negative and then I felt like using the washroom but when I got out of my bed I couldn’t stand on my leg. Apparently, I’d had post covid syndrome, my legs were numb and I couldn’t use them. So for about two weeks anything I needed to do, somebody needed to carry me.”