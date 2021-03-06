NPPs Joshua Yakpir Jagri dies at 74

Information reaching Voiceless Media, confirms the demise of the late Joshua Yakpir Jagri, also known as father for all. The sad event according to sources, occurred on Thursday, February 18, 2021. He died at age 74.



He is known to be one of the founding members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a constituency which was widely known some years back as National Democratic Congress (NDC) dominated, Saboba Constituency.

Being Parliamentary Candidate for the Party in the year 1996, he kept his polling station, Old Zagbeli for the party since then. He was Presiding Member of the Saboba District Assembly and also the District Director of Non Formal Education.

Joshua Yakpir Jagri, became the first Constituency Chairman under whom the Party won the Saboba seat in 2004 for the first time.

He served in various committees of the NPP in the Saboba Constituency until his death. He was a serving member of the disciplinary committee of the party in the Saboba Constituency.

Abraham Jawol, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Saboba for election 2020 and son to the late late Joshua Yakpir Jagri, confirmed the news and gave Voiceless Media an outline of plans of burial and the funeral performance.