ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.03.2021 Headlines

VIDEO: Asantehene Otumfuo and Wife take COVID-19 vaccine publicly

VIDEO: Asantehene Otumfuo and Wife take COVID-19 vaccine publicly
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his wife have been publicly vaccinated against the novel coronavirus this morning.

Ashanti Region is set to receive 150,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to be administered in 16 districts ahead of vaccination.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, ex-President John Mahama and his wife got vaccinated at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Amidst the ongoing debate about the safety of the vaccine and possible implications, the government on February 24, took delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca dose as part of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global vaccine-sharing program.

In his 24th televised address to the nation on Sunday, February 28, President Akufo-Addo also added that “the AstraZeneca vaccine is one of two vaccines that have, so far, been approved and declared as safe-for-use by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).”

Watch Full Video..

---FirstnewsRoom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Covid-19: Parliament records 12 more positive cases after re-testing exercise
02.03.2021 | Headlines
Domelevo is Togolese, not Ghanaian — Audit Service Board as it challenges his retirement age
02.03.2021 | Headlines
Domelevo’s accumulated leave ends today; set to resume work tomorrow
02.03.2021 | Headlines
Mahama, Kufuor, Otumfuo, other state officials take COVID-19 jab today [Photos]
02.03.2021 | Headlines
Ghana's President gets Covid-19 jab to encourage vaccination drive
02.03.2021 | Headlines
COVID-19 mass vaccination starts today
02.03.2021 | Headlines
Our statement is no threat to media – Judicial Service fight back at GJA
02.03.2021 | Headlines
Vetting: Reject Akufo-Addo nominees' insincere apologies; hold them to account – NDC to Minority
01.03.2021 | Headlines
You've no right to censor media; withdraw anti-free speech letter now – NDC condemns Judicial Service
01.03.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19 Vaccine will build body immunity after two weeks of...
5 hours ago

Parliament to roll out plan for covid-19 vaccination of MPs,...
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line