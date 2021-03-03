VIDEO: Asantehene Otumfuo and Wife take COVID-19 vaccine publicly

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his wife have been publicly vaccinated against the novel coronavirus this morning.

Ashanti Region is set to receive 150,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to be administered in 16 districts ahead of vaccination.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, ex-President John Mahama and his wife got vaccinated at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Amidst the ongoing debate about the safety of the vaccine and possible implications, the government on February 24, took delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca dose as part of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global vaccine-sharing program.

In his 24th televised address to the nation on Sunday, February 28, President Akufo-Addo also added that “the AstraZeneca vaccine is one of two vaccines that have, so far, been approved and declared as safe-for-use by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).”

Watch Full Video..

---FirstnewsRoom