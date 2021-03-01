ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.03.2021 Social News

Why was the nurse not wearing gloves? - Ama K. Abebrese quizzes After Akufo-Addo takes COVID-19 jab

Why was the nurse not wearing gloves? - Ama K. Abebrese quizzes After Akufo-Addo takes COVID-19 jab
Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo together with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo today, March 1, received the first dose of the 600,000 Covid-19 vaccines that arrived in the country on Wednesday.

The exercise, which included a similar one by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira Bawumia was aimed at boosting public confidence in the new vaccine procured for the citizens.

While the President took his vaccine jab at the 37 Military Hospital, Vice President Dr Bawumia was vaccinated at the Police Hospital.

Ghanaian Actress and media personality who watched the vaccination process on live TV has quizzed why the nurse who‏ administered the COVID-19 vaccine to President had no hand gloves on.

She expressed worry over this development through a post she just shared on her official Facebook page which has given rise to a new conversation on the internet.

31202181420-8eu2xkjwvq-cb985b86-7b7c-4e99-b808-89ac5b347bbc.jpeg

---GistAfrica

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Road Safety Authority to hold DVLA responsible for indiscipline, reckless drivers
01.03.2021 | Social News
NLA workers call off strike after Labour Commission’s order
01.03.2021 | Social News
Zimbabwe's Vice President resigns over alleged sexual misconduct
01.03.2021 | Social News
GHS Office in Axim turns death-trap
01.03.2021 | Social News
Court extends Funny Face stay in Psychiatric Hospital
01.03.2021 | Social News
Group declare Techiman South an orphan constituency
01.03.2021 | Social News
I'll not support LGBTQI even if it will cost my Parliamentary seat — Keta MP
01.03.2021 | Social News
Judicial Service unwarranted threats an assault to media freedom – GJA
01.03.2021 | Social News
E/R: Teachers boycott class as unknown persons use faeces to spray, spell names of three teachers
01.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

NLA Staff demand removal of DG amidst massive demo
19 minutes ago

Vetting: Reject Akufo-Addo nominees' insincere apologies; ho...
26 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line