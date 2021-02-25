Covid-19: Popular photographer Bob Pixel passes away

Listen to article

Popular Ghanaian photographer Emmanuel Bobbie of Bob Pixel has died

Reports say he suffered from COVID-19 complications.

The photographer who is celebrated in the local photography scene died Thursday afternoon, Starr News has learnt.

Bobbie is known for his professional works for high profile politicians and celebrities.

According to latest figures from the Ghana Health Service, four more Ghanaians have succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of casualties to 588.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Programme Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) at the Ghana Health Service John Frederick Dadzie says Ghanaians who refuse to take the COVID vaccine will become a health hazard to themselves and their families.

“If you don’t take the vaccine you become a problem to yourself and your community, and you become a health hazard to yourself and to your family. Let’s all go out and take it so we protect ourselves from this virus,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday.

It comes in the wake of concerns over the vaccines by some Ghanaians. Some have expressed fears of possible adverse reaction if they took the vaccine.

Ghana on Wednesday received an initial tranche of deliveries of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport.

The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccines from Covax, a World Health Organization-backed effort to procure and distribute inoculations for free to poor countries.

