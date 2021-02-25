Walsh University, Caroline Group sign partnership for African students to study nursing abroad with ease

Listen to article

The Caroline Group has signed a partnership with Walsh University, a highly ranked Nursing University in the USA to provide an opportunity for African students to gain admission to study nursing seamlessly.

The company partner schools outside Ghana to create opportunities for African students who are interested in studying abroad to gain entry without any foul play from agents and at no cost from the company.

Caroline Group, under the leadership of the 29-year-old Educationist Caroline Esinam Adzogble noted that as the face of education in Africa, it has grown to become a foremost international education advising organization with excellent support strategies for students, international schools as well as other educational stakeholders; hence drawing partnerships from world class institutions across the globe.

With 6 subsidiary companies, the company has offices in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, UK and USA and operational footprints in over 70-countries.

Caroline Esinam Adzogble indicated that it is worth celebrating the recently signed partnership between Caroline Group and Walsh University.

“It is very important for my work as an education consultant to introduce the right kind of universities to not just African students but students all over the world. Walsh University’s nursing program being ranked as one of the best nursing schools is the biggest takeaway for me. As a Christian, I love the strong catholic background, student experience and graduation outcomes Walsh University has to offer,” – Caroline Esinam Adzogble stated.

About Walsh University

Walsh University is a private Roman Catholic university in North Canton, Ohio. The University’s Nursing program is ranked as one of the Best Nursing Schools in the Nation by nationprocess.org. Walsh University guarantees internships for all graduates. Students in the University’s nursing program consistently have high pass rates on the NCLEX exam. Student to teacher ratio is 13:1.

To begin your enrolment process at Walsh University, contact the Caroline Group front desk +233-244-271-978