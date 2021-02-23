ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.02.2021 Crime & Punishment

Barber jailed 10 years over defilement

Barber jailed 10 years over defilement
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced a 22-year-old Barber to 10years imprisonment for having sex with a 14-year-old girl, at Abeka in Accra.

Yaw Sontah, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty but the Court after the trial, found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Before being sentenced, Sontah pleaded with the Court to have mercy on him because he was married and had a child.

The Court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann, noted that the Prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, had succeeded in proving the offence of defilement.

Pronouncing the sentence, the Court said it took into consideration the age of the victim, the intrinsic seriousness of the offence and the degree of revulsion felt by the law of abiding citizens.

The Court said Sontah deserved a harsh sentence to serve as deterrent to others.

DSP Boafo, had earlier narrated that the complainant was a businessman residing at Fadama, Accra, and Sontah, a barber residing at Abeka.

The prosecution said on November 1, last year, at about 12:00am, the complainant was returning from work when he saw Sontah and the victim in front of his house.

DSP Boafo said because the time was odd, he questioned Sontah what he was looking for in front of his (complainant) house.

Without answering, the prosecution said Sontah took to his heels but the complainant managed to apprehend him and handed him over to the Police at Kaneshie, Accra.

During investigations, the prosecution said it came to light that Sontah had earlier in the months of July and September last year, lured the victim to his house and had sex with her.

In his statement to the Police during investigation, Sontah admitted the offence.

—GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Bomfa, Achiase residents commend Owusu-Akyaw for Police Station
23.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Drunk driver face court over pedestrian's death
22.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Policewoman, husband arrested for allegedly producing fake insecticide
22.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Teacher grabbed for defrauding pastors, others in government recruitment scam
21.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
C/R: Man arrested for burning girlfriend’s 3 bedroom house over divorce
20.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Businessman convicted for defrauding six persons over Canadian visas
19.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Notorious armed robber grabbed in Ho
19.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court grants bench warrant for arrest of MD over non-payment of SSNIT contributions for employees
19.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Farmer fined GH¢1,200 for fraudulent breach of trust
18.02.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Ghana to take delivery of COVID-19 vaccines tomorrow 7am – O...
1 hour ago

Don't invest in Wiseling Online Investment Company — SEC war...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line