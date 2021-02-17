ModernGhanalogo

17.02.2021

I’ll engage traditional, opinion leaders on witch camps issue – Adwoa Safo

Sarah Adjoa Safo, the Minister-Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection has said she will engage traditional and opinion leaders on the way forward for places tagged as witch camps in the country.

According to her, that will afford her the opportunity to decide on what to do with such camps.

Madam Adjoa Safo gave the assurance when she appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament today, Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

“If I am given the nod, I will first visit some of the camps and engage some of the these alleged witches and also engage the traditional and opinion leaders in these areas to get a very clear picture of what indeed ought to be done.” Gender Ministry set to 'renovate' witch camps

The previous sector minister, Madam Cynthia Maamle Morrison, had plans to renovate witch camps in the country.

She had already admitted that stopping violence against elderly women would be difficult in the short term.

“What we are looking at is giving these wonderful elderly women a safe haven. What we are going to do is renovate where they are,” Mrs. Morrison said.

“A lot of them [accused witches] have refused to go home because of fear. Families have refused to accept them. And where the family even wants to accept them, the society says no.”

