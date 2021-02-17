Avenor Paramount Chief appointed as council rep for Akatsi South Youth Parliament

Listen to article

The Avenor Traditional Council led by Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief and President of Avenor Traditional Council has appointed Togbui Korbadzi III, the 'Dufia' of Gefia to represent the Traditional Council in the Akatsi South Municipal Youth Parliament.

According to a press statement by the Youth Parliament, the Avenor Traditional Council has deemed it necessary to appoint Togbe Korbadzi III to serve on the Akatsi South Municipal youth parliament due to his dynamic and hard work exhibited over the past years.

The statement indicated Togbui Korbadzi will serve in his new position for one term, covering a period of four years.

Information available to ModernGhana news revealed that the leadership of the Akatsi South Municipal Youth Parliament requested from the Traditional Council to provide them with one chief which would serve as a representative of Chiefs from the Traditional Area during their activities.

The Youth Parliament has since expressed gratitude and indicated their acceptance of the nomination of Togbui Korbadzi.