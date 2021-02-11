We have followed COVID protocols in our stations---Tema Central Regional  Police Commander

As part of efforts to ensure compliance with the COVID protocols, the Tema Central Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, has stated that police officers in the region have continuously been following the protocols at all their facilities.

"We follow the covid protocols in our stations. We do regular check up on all other stations," he said.

DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II was speaking during the disinfection of the Tema Central Regional Police Command on Wednesday, February 10.

He used the opportunity to lap praise upon Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) for their immense contribution to the fight against the virus.

The exercise was aimed at protecting police personnel, inmates, and the general public who patronise police facilities in the Tema enclave.

The Zoomlion Tema Regional Manager, Mr. Seth Appiah Ocran, disclosed that his outfit was expected to disinfect thirty-nine (39) police facilities. The exercise, he said, will police installations within the Tema Regional Command and Dodowa.

"The chemical use in the disinfection is very good in fighting the virus. We need to spray often to fight the pandemic," he advised.

He added that the ‘Free Community Disinfection Campaign launched recently by his company was to give back to the communities.

In addition, the Zoomlion disinfection team disinfected the Fishing Harbour main police station, Community 1, Lube Oil, and Tema West: Community 2, 4, 8, 11,12 and Community 7 MTTD police stations.

It would be recalled that the police in May last year, launched a nationwide exercise at the Police Training School in Accra to fumigate and disinfect all 1,249 facilities of the service in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong Boanuh, who launched the exercise, said the health and safety of personnel of the service were paramount to ensuring security in the country. That exercise spanned one month.