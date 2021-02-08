ModernGhanalogo

08.02.2021

A/R: Police looking for kidnappers of St. Louis JHS female students

A/R: Police looking for kidnappers of St. Louis JHS female students
2 HOURS AGO

Police in the Ashanti Region are on a manhunt for persons suspected to be behind the kidnapping of two female students of the St. Louis Junior High School (JHS) in Kumasi.

The two girls were abducted on Friday when they picked a taxi home from school.

Information suggests the taxi driver kidnapped the students and took them to an obscure area around the Suame Magazine.

In a Citi News interview, Suame Police Commander, Supt. Emmanuel Asiamah said investigations are ongoing to locate the girls and also have the culprits apprehended.

“The case was reported on Saturday evening. We have not been able to reach the family, but we are doing our investigations to get the perpetrators”, the police officer said.

It would be recalled that in August 2020, an alleged rape of a St. Louis Senior High School female student took place on the school's premises.

Police sources at the Ashanti Regional Police Command at the time told Citi News that the victim was studying in the classroom at night when an unidentified man dragged her to a bushy area where she was allegedly raped.

The attack was believed to have happened after the formal study hours at night, also known as prep.

---citinewsroom

