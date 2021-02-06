Muntaka eats humble pie, apologizes for bribery allegation against Supreme Court judge

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has apologized for making bribery allegations against a justice of the Supreme Court.

Mr. Muntaka had alleged that a Supreme Court judge had promised to extend some privileges to a female National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP if she had voted for the NPP's Speaker of Parliament nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

“So shamefully, a Supreme Court Judge calls a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her. She has children, they will help her take care of her children. She can take fuel from a filling station for the four years [should she vote for Prof. Oquaye],” Muntaka had earlier stated in an interview on Joy News.

The Minority Chief Whip in a statement retracted and apologized for his comments which in his view had damaged the reputation of the Justices of the Supreme Court and the Judiciary.

“Admittedly because I did not specifically name any judge, this may have had the effect of scandalizing the judiciary in its entirety. This unintended consequence is deeply regretted. I, therefore, wish to respectfully retract some and apologize for the harm done to the image and reputation of my Lord Justices of the Supreme Court and the Judiciary as a whole.”

Mr. Muntaka said he had decided to “let sleeping dogs lie and will consequently refrain from any further public comment on the matter.”

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah had early said the judiciary had taken a serious view of Mr. Muntaka’s allegation.

—citinewsroom